NYSC: Two corps members give birth in Oyo camp

Two pregnant women at the Oyo State National Youth Service Corps Orientation camp in Iseyin delivered a baby girl each. The babies were delivered on Tuesday, the first day of the ongoing orientation course. The NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi confirmed this to newsmen in Oyo on Friday. She said, “The first […]

