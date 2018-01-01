Oando, 7up left out of NSE top 30 – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Oando, 7up left out of NSE top 30
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend announced a review of its NSE-30, and its seven sectoral indices, following the completion of the year-end review and index rebalancing exercise which will see the entry of some major companies and the …
