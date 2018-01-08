 OAU starts lectures as students resume | Nigeria Today
OAU starts lectures as students resume

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, on Monday resumed from their Christmas and New Year holidays as academic activities start in all the faculties in the university. The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife,  that academic activities on the campus resumed in earnest […]

