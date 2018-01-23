Obama Will Not be Invited to The Royal Wedding And It’s All Because of Donald Trump
Barack Obama and Prince Harry share a special relationship. Despite their age difference, the two have struck up a pretty nice friendship with time spent together acting as a testament to this. Unfortunately, Obama will not be receiving an invite for the May wedding and it is all because of Donald Trump. While making the […]
The post Obama Will Not be Invited to The Royal Wedding And It’s All Because of Donald Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!