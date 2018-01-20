Obanikoro tasks NASS on speedy passage of 2018 budget

A former Minister of State for Defence, Mr Musiliu Obanikoro has urged the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the 2018 before the end of February for appreciable implementation. Obanikoro, who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call in an interview with the […]

