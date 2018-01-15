Obasanjo emerges first PhD graduate as NOUN announces convocation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is among 14,771 persons expected to receive honours at the 7th convocation of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, has said. The former president will receive a doctorate in Christian Theology, the university’s first PhD. Adamu said this at a news briefing on the institution’s 2018 […]

