 Obasanjo Is A Prophet, Buhari Should Listen To His Advice – T.a Orji | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo Is A Prophet, Buhari Should Listen To His Advice – T.a Orji

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and immediate past governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has described the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a “prophet”. Sen Orji, representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, spoke on the recent letter written by the former Nigerian […]

The post Obasanjo Is A Prophet, Buhari Should Listen To His Advice – T.a Orji appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.