Obasanjo reveals what will happen to Nigeria without continuous negotiations
President Olusegun Obasanjo, Friday, warned that Nigeria risks division without renegotiating how it wants to move ahead as one united entity. According to Obasanjo, “Nigeria must continue to renegotiate its unity and give listening ear to the complaints of all ethnic groups in the country.” Obasanjo noted this will give the country’s various ethnic nationalities […]
