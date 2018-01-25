Obasanjo Slapped Igbo Leaders With His Letter – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement berating those who endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. IPOB said the statement by Obasanjo was “timely,” adding that it has been vindicated. Recall that Obasanjo had described as “insensitivity and callousness” the decision of those endorsing Buhari […]

The post Obasanjo Slapped Igbo Leaders With His Letter – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

