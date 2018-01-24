Obasanjo’s advice to Buhari: PDP only hope for Nigeria – Gov. Udom

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, has said Nigerians were eagerly awaiting the return of PDP at the Federal and state levels come 2019. The Governor’s statement followed yesterday’s statement by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo that both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have failed Nigerians. Obasanjo had […]

Obasanjo’s advice to Buhari: PDP only hope for Nigeria – Gov. Udom

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

