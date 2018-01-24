Obasanjo’s advice to Buhari: PDP only hope for Nigeria – Gov. Udom
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, has said Nigerians were eagerly awaiting the return of PDP at the Federal and state levels come 2019. The Governor’s statement followed yesterday’s statement by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo that both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have failed Nigerians. Obasanjo had […]
