Obasanjo’s Letter: Buhari Convenes Emergency Meeting With Tinubu, Akande

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door ‎meeting with the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The duo, who arrived the State House few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo made public his letter to Buhari, were chauffeured to the president’s official residence in the villa.

Obasanjo in the letter advised President Buhari to drop any plan to re-contest in the 2019 elections.

Before the meeting, Tinubu told curious State House Correspondents to “please, go back to where you are coming from. I will not talk to you. Don’t turn me into a talkative.”

Recall that President Buhari held a dinner with select APC party leaders at the Villa in Abuja, on Thursday night to discuss party affairs, with both Tinubu and Akande conspicuously absent.

More to come…

