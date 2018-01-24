Obasanjo’s statement: FG speaks on herdsmen killings, Buhari’s re-election bid

Nigerian government has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has the right to re-contest in 2019. It also spoke on what the government is doing about herdsmen killings across the country. The two issues are contained in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter advising President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019. A press statement by Minister of […]

Obasanjo’s statement: FG speaks on herdsmen killings, Buhari’s re-election bid

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

