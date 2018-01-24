Obasanjo’s statement: Gov. Bello reacts, reveals who can stop Buhari’s re-election

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has maintained that no amount of criticism can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking a second term, come 2019. The governor noted that no campaign of calumny against Buhari would frustrate the president’s re-election because he had the overwhelming support of Nigerians. Bello, who spoke in Lokoja, the state capital, […]

Obasanjo’s statement: Gov. Bello reacts, reveals who can stop Buhari’s re-election

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

