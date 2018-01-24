 Obasanjo’s statement: Gov. Bello reacts, reveals who can stop Buhari’s re-election | Nigeria Today
Obasanjo’s statement: Gov. Bello reacts, reveals who can stop Buhari’s re-election

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Politics

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has maintained that no amount of criticism can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking a second term, come 2019. The governor noted that no campaign of calumny against Buhari would frustrate the president’s re-election because he had the overwhelming support of Nigerians. Bello, who spoke in Lokoja, the state capital, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

