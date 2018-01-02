 Obi receives highest award from his community – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Obi receives highest award from his community – The Nation Newspaper

The Eagle Online

Obi receives highest award from his community
The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has received the highest award by his Agulu community during the celebration of the 80th year anniversary of the foundation of the Agulu People's Union at the St. Peter's field, Agulu on Sunday. The
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

