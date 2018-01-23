Oby Ezekwesili Arrested, Detained by Police

Popular activist of the BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili, has been arrested and detained by the police without any charges.

On her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, Ezekwesili revealed she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group named, Aisha Yesufu, Ms Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor, and four others.

Reacting to the reported arrest, The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, in a statement via its Twitter page, demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

SERAP tweeted, “The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari’s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights.”

The FG of President .@MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari‘s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights https://t.co/I5mLRp7YrT — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) January 23, 2018

Also, rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, condemned the arrest. “This morning the Police arrested Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and 7 other members of the Bring Back Our Girls organisation at the Unity Fountain, Abuja,” Mr. Falana said in a statement. “Although the Police did not accuse them of committing any criminal offence they have been taken away to an undisclosed detention centre.”

