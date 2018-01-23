 Oby Ezekwesili Detained By Police | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oby Ezekwesili Detained By Police

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Oby Ezekwesili Detained By Police

Former Education Minister and BBOG Co-convener, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili tweeted that she is currently being detained in a Police station Unity Fountain in Abuja on the order of the president of Nigeria, Buhari.

She tweeted : President  at your instruction, the IG of CONTINUES TO DETAIN ME and HAVE ARRESTED SOME OF OUR MEMBERS.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

President @MBuhari The police officers deployed by IG of [email protected] is VIOLATING my FREEDOM of MOVEMENT by LOCKING ME IN in broad day light at the Unity Fountain. THIS IS A DEMOCRACY. Officer Tina Ishaya just again REFUSED TO LET ME OUT OF THEIR WALL.

The FG of President . instructed the IG of to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.