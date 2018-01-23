Oby Ezekwesili Detained By Police

Former Education Minister and BBOG Co-convener, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili tweeted that she is currently being detained in a Police station Unity Fountain in Abuja on the order of the president of Nigeria, Buhari.

She tweeted : President @ MBuhari at your instruction, the IG of @ PoliceNG CONTINUES TO DETAIN ME and HAVE ARRESTED SOME OF OUR MEMBERS.

President @MBuhari The police officers deployed by IG of [email protected] is VIOLATING my FREEDOM of MOVEMENT by LOCKING ME IN in broad day light at the Unity Fountain. THIS IS A DEMOCRACY. Officer Tina Ishaya just again REFUSED TO LET ME OUT OF THEIR WALL.

The FG of President . @ MBuhari instructed the IG of @ PoliceNG to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @ BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED.

