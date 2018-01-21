 Of shit-hole and sink-hole of shame – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Of shit-hole and sink-hole of shame – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Of shit-hole and sink-hole of shame
THISDAY Newspapers
The past week has been characterized by a widespread outrage against President Donald Trump's alleged slur on Africa and Haiti. Envoys of the United States across the continent have been reportedly summoned by host nations to clarify the controversial

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.