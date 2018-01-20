Of shit-hole and sink-hole of shame

People2People By Oke Epia, Email: [email protected]

The past week has been characterized by a widespread outrage against President Donald Trump’s alleged slur on Africa and Haiti. Envoys of the United States across the continent have been reportedly summoned by host nations to clarify the controversial remark. Nigeria has not been left out as the Foreign Ministry demanded and received a briefing from the US Embassy during the week. This kind of diplomatic engagement should help to soothe bruised national pride and thaw tempers. Beyond the bilateral interface however, the alleged vulgarity painfully nails some hard truths about life and leadership in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and home to the largest concentration of blacks in the world. In the eyes of ordinary Nigerians, this tragic paradox tends to extenuate the impolitic indiscretion of Mr. Trump on a matter that has now been obfuscated in denials and counter-denials in Washington and other capitals around the world. And in a manner of making light of serious issues, perplexed citizens have been lavish in exacting the pun and fun of the ‘shithole’ comment, especially on social media. But how else does one survive a country that seems irretrievably programmed to defeat even the most optimistic of minds if not through humour, albeit creative sarcasm?

So while the heat is on Trump, the joke is actually on Nigeria. A country so blessed with abundant human and material resources that are the envy of other countries is same nation accursed with the misfortune of a perpetually mismanaged heritage. Or how does one explain a depressing disclosure by a Chatham House report released last year that up to $582billion has been stolen from the public coffers between 1960 and 2014? This easily explains why the country is in a sink-hole of excruciating mass poverty, economic depression and socio-political dislocation resulting in a disequilibrium that constantly threatens the tenuous fabric of our pretentious togetherness. Life and living for many Nigerians is a hell-hole where basic necessities like food, shelter, health, childbirth and education constitute existential struggles of daily subsistence. There was a report the other day that Nigeria is the worst place to be born on earth! Except of course you belong to or are a collaborator in the thieving class of the corrupt; or you can demonstrate audacious gangsterism to disrupt and hold the rentier state to ransom sufficiently enough to secure amnesty and subsequently negotiate an economic empire for yourself; or in the uncommon event that the benevolent forces of fortune smiled on you. A country that does not offer a guarantee to success through hard work, merit or being decent and law-abiding is a shithole state. We do not need a Trump to tell us that. Just like we did not need Mr. Tony Blair, ex-British Prime Minister, to tell us that our country is ‘fantastically corrupt.’

That corruption and leadership failure are cancers ailing Nigeria is a trite point. Several thesis and preachments against this twin evil only seems to exacerbate the phenomenon. This is why a space so divinely exempt from the vagaries of natural disasters plaguing some other parts of the world is so adept at contriving man-made tragedies unwittingly concocted and supervised or excused by the state. The new year day blood-chilling killings in Benue by marauding Fulani herdsmen is an eloquent evidence of state complicity in contrived disaster. The failure of the authorities to unhinge from this calamitous posture and reign in the perpetrators of the dastardly act further testifies to the perilous state of affairs where the safety of life and properties cannot be guaranteed by the state. Add that to the find that the country hosts two of the most dangerous terror groups in the world – boko haram and Fulani herdsmen- and then the grim reality of life being brutish, nasty and short stares you in the face. If terrorism and insecurity does not kill you, then you are set face-to-face with the whims of state actors who bay for the blood of the innocent in some sense. Or is it not blood money when funds meant for the upkeep of hapless citizens displaced by boko haram terrorism are blatantly ferried into the pockets of government officials in poorly schemed grass-cutting scams? So how do you legitimately query Trump if he calls Nigeria a shithole? The fact that America currently benefits from some of Nigeria’s best brains in the diaspora does not detract from the sordid categorization by the former’s president.

But why will Africa’s proverbial giant not empty its best abroad when home-based talent, innovation, industry, ingenuity and excellence are suffocated and suppressed by a corruptly skewed system? Sadly, there has been a reported increase in brain drain in the medical profession recently. And why won’t this be the case when medical tourism by the privileged elite is championed by none other than the President of the Republic himself? To exit the shithole therefore has become a survival matter. Unfortunately, in a desperate bid to escape the state-sponsored asphyxiation in the land, frustrated citizens stream through the fury funnels of the Sahara and ravenous rage of the Mediterranean. The unlucky ones are brought back in body bags or unaccounted for in shallow dunes and inscrutable sea beds. Some are simply traded in shillings into modern slavery televised live to global audiences and thereafter made prisoners of unimaginable abuse in strange lands. The lucky ones who are salvaged by the bravery of humanitarian crusaders or stonewalled by the vigilance of Western border keepers are brought back home in swathes of shame and regrets. Saved from sure death, these are hurriedly hauled back into the cruel fate they sought escape from. It is far too hot in this sink-hole. When will liberation come?

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

