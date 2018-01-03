Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ

Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ .. Ace producer D’tunes is back with the dance video of his trending tune “ Pablo ” featuring Mr Eazi and rapper – CDQ … Produced by Toby Tag. Video directed by Bukola Jimoh.. This is just to a little of whats is to come […]

The post Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ appeared first on Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

