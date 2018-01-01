Ogun 2019: What APC wants from governorship aspirants, by chairman

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has listed virtues those aspiring to succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun in 2019 must possess.

Over a dozen of aspirants, including House of Assembly Speaker Suraj Adekunbi, Prince Adeleke Tella, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Jimi Lawal and Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade, want the top job.

The party chairman identified youthfulness, drive, clear-cut vision and mission, competence to raise the bar of governance in Ogun State, to outperform the incumbent.

APC State Chairman Tajudeen Lemboye spoke with The Nation after hosting a governorship aspirant, Adeleke Tella, and his supporters during his formal expression of interest in Abeokuta.

Lemboye said he looked forward to raising the hand of a governor under his chairmanship of APC.

He expressed confideqnce that the party’s governorship candidate would succeed Amosun, adding that there is no strong opposition to constitute a minimal threat to the party in the state.

The APC chairman described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State as one that is in “total disarray” which may never be able to put its house in order again.

Lemboye said: “It is one thing to have an ambition, it is another thing to have a vision and a mission for one’s ambition.

“We need a young man, who is still very vibrant, whose energy is still there, who can run up and down. These are qualities of people we want to steer the affairs of government in Ogun State.

“But what we are really after is that we are looking for somebody who will raise the bar and standard of what Governor Ibikunle Amosun has done; someone who will even do more and perform better than him.

“That is the type of person we are looking for. We will continue to pray, as a party, because I want to raise the hand of a governor during my own time and I will continue to pray to God Almighty to give us the best person for governor in 2019.”

