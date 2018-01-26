Ogun Customs generated N6bn revenue, seized contraband worth N1.5bn in 2017

Sani Madugu, Comptroller of Ogun State Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that the Command generated N6.1 billion as total revenue and seized smuggled goods of N1.5 billion duty paid value in the year 2017.

Madugu, who attributed the feats made against smuggling of contraband into the country through Republic of Benin-Nigeria borders being co-ordinated by the Customs at Idi-Iroko border in Ogun state to untiring efforts of men under the Command, declared that Customs are readier that before to help local economy grow and develop through the water-tight security and anti-smuggling mechanism in and around the border areas.

While taking journalists round some smuggled second-hand cars and other seized items at Idi-Iroko border post of Nigeria Customs Service on Friday, the Controller said, “It is a great pleasure to once again inform you (the media) on the tremendous successes recorded in the anti-smuggling drive of Ogun Area

Command.

“Today is International Customs Day (ICD) in which World Customs Organization has chosen “A secure business environment for development” as the theme for 2018 celebration. Together with you and other critical stakeholders we will realize the goal of promoting activities that secures and create an enabling environment for business to thrive.

“It is pertinent to inform you that, we have reinvigorate our efforts not only to sustained the tempo we have achieved in the previous year (810 seizures with DPV of N1,581,410,058.00 and total revenue of N6,162,559,790.13 from January to December, 2017), but rather strategies have been put in place improve our performance.

“This assertion can be justified with seizures of 13 Tokunbo vehicles, 2 means of conveyance, 17 motorcycles, 383 bags of foreign rice (50 kg each) 6 sacks of secondhand clothing/shoes/bags, 221 kegs of vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N67, 247, 153.00 among others within the last two weeks in Idiroko axis of Ogun Area Command”, he noted.

Speaking on measures put in place to prevent illegal export of premium motor spirit to neighbouring countries at the detriment of local consumption, Madugu stated, “In an effort to curb the menace of smuggling of petroleum products outside Nigeria by some unscrupulous, unpatriotic and desperate members of the public who are determine to enrich themselves illegitimately to the detriment of other Nigerians, we have succeeded in intercepting 276 Kegs of Petrol (PMS), 9 drums and 32 kegs

of diesel and 5 five drums of kerosene.

“We will continue to explore intelligence and surveillance in monitoring filling stations along the border areas so as to avert any form of diversion. We will like to use this medium to solicit to all members of the public to be patriotic by virtue of availing the service with plausible”, he concluded.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

The post Ogun Customs generated N6bn revenue, seized contraband worth N1.5bn in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

