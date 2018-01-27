Ogun customs intercepts 276 kegs of petrol, N67.2m contraband – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ogun customs intercepts 276 kegs of petrol, N67.2m contraband
The Nation Newspaper
Operatives of Ogun Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted about 278 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol from smugglers. Two drums of diesel, 221 kegs of vegetable oil, 13 second hand vehicles, and 383 bags …
Customs intercept 276 kegs of PMS, 13 'tokunbo' cars, others in Ogun
Ogun Customs generated N6bn revenue, seized contraband worth N1.5bn in 2017
Ogun customs command impounds goods worth N67m in 2 weeks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!