Ogun to Earmark $1m Seed Capital for Tech Hub
The Ogun State Government is to earmark one million dollar seed capital to develop Technology Hub in support of Information and Communication Technology experts in the state. Declaring open the first Technological Summit in the states, tagged TechSummitOgun, with the theme “Disruptive Innovation, Where are we?”, Amosun said part of the fund would be used to bring to reality outstanding technological ideas of some of our gurus in the field.
