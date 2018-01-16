Oh No!! Popular Nigerian DJ, Goodwin Gabriel (Gee Connection) Is Dead (Photos)

Popular Jos DJ and one of the pioneering Disc Jockeys, Goodwin Gabriel (Gee Connection), is dead. According to reports, DJ Gee connection died this evening in his sleep after a battle with a leg problem. The deceased held sway in Raypower 100.5Fm, Jos, holding down the Grandslam and the power Drive with classic tunes, and […]

