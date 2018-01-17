Ohanaeze President General Nwodo denies accident rumour

PRESIDENT General of Ndigbo umbrella body, Ohaneze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, yesterday denied speculations that he was involved in a fatal road accident. In a statement personally signed by the leader of the South East, Chief Nwodo declared that he never embarked on any journey as suggested by the accident rumour and expressed concern over the […]

