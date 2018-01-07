Oil Marketers Give Conditions To Allow Sale Of Petrol At N145 Per Litre

Oil marketers in Nigeria have given the federal government the conditions that will allow the sale of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, to remain at N145 per litre.

According to the oil marketers, the cost of petrol in the pricing template that is currently being reviewed will be determined by the rate of foreign exchange.

The marketers added that petrol will only be imported if the rate of forex is suitable enough to encourage the importation of the commodity, despite the ongoing review of template by the Federal Government.

The Nigerian government had on Friday announced that it had commenced a review of the pricing template for petrol and insisted that the commodity would sell at N145 per litre.

But on Saturday, the oil marketers said the Federal Government could retain the cost of petrol at N145/litre after reviewing the pricing template, but outlined the conditions that will make this feasible for importers of petrol.

Speaking with The Punch, the National Vice President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi, disclosed that it was possible to review the pricing template for PMS and retain the cost of the commodity at N145/litre.

He said, “Yes, anything government says it wants to do on this issue can be considered possible because the minister had already outlined three conditions. “The first condition has to do with regulation and the next is for the NNPC to sell at a given rate to marketers who will now add their margins, while the third is through forex (foreign exchange). “So if the government can give forex to marketers, then automatically marketers can be able to sell at the rate of N145/litre. “So whether the template is reviewed or not, one major factor is the issue of forex. Currently, the dollar is about N365 and if the government can make it available to marketers at a rate of about N250, then marketers will be able to sell the product at the rate of N145/litre when they import.” “We hope that in the next 18 months our refineries will be in order, because that is what the minister said recently and he (Kachikwu) also said we are expecting other refineries to come on stream, like the Dangote refinery, as well as other modular refineries. “But the truth is that as it is now, marketers cannot import petrol because of the cost of the commodity in the international market and the high forex rate. “So we are expecting government to tell which of the listed conditions it will adopt so that this fuel crisis will end once and for all.”

The post Oil Marketers Give Conditions To Allow Sale Of Petrol At N145 Per Litre appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

