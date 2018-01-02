 Oil marketers insist: We can no longer sell at N145 per litre – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Oil marketers insist: We can no longer sell at N145 per litre – TheCable

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Business


TheCable

Oil marketers insist: We can no longer sell at N145 per litre
TheCable
Oil marketers say it is no longer profitable to sell premium motor spirit (PMS) better known as petrol at the rate of N145 per litre. They made this known on Tuesday during a meeting with top government officials at the presidential villa in Abuja

