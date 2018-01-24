Oil prices rise attracting foreign investors, says Afrinvest – The Nation Newspaper
THISDAY Newspapers
Oil prices rise attracting foreign investors, says Afrinvest
The Nation Newspaper
The upturn in commodity prices, impressive performance in the oil sector, and adoption of pro-market forex reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have made Nigeria's financial market attractive to investors, Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited has …
