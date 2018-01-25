 Oil rises closer to $80 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil rises closer to $80

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Oil prices on Thursday hit their highest since December, 2014, pushed up after U.S. crude inventories posted a 10th straight week of declines and as the dollar continued to weaken.   Oil prices rallied to three-year high, boosted by a record 10th straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories.   International benchmark Brent futures were […]

The post Oil rises closer to $80 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.