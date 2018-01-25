Oil rises closer to $80
Oil prices on Thursday hit their highest since December, 2014, pushed up after U.S. crude inventories posted a 10th straight week of declines and as the dollar continued to weaken. Oil prices rallied to three-year high, boosted by a record 10th straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. International benchmark Brent futures were […]
