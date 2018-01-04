Oil stocks lift NSE indicators by 1.28% – Vanguard
|
Oil stocks lift NSE indicators by 1.28%
Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators on Thursday improved by 1.28 per cent due to gains posted by some petroleum equities. Seplat led the gainers' table, increasing by N23.78 to close at N650 per share. The floor of Stock exchange. Forte …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!