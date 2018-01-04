Oil stocks lift NSE indicators by 1.28% – Vanguard

Oil stocks lift NSE indicators by 1.28%

Vanguard

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators on Thursday improved by 1.28 per cent due to gains posted by some petroleum equities. Seplat led the gainers' table, increasing by N23.78 to close at N650 per share. The floor of Stock exchange. Forte …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

