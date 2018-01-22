 Oil’s rout is over, hail the return of $100 crude — well, maybe – Financial Post | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil’s rout is over, hail the return of $100 crude — well, maybe – Financial Post

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Post

Oil's rout is over, hail the return of $100 crude — well, maybe
Financial Post
After three years of gloom, the number 100 is finally starting to resurface in the forecasts of market analysts. A slump in new production outside the U.S. shale patch in 2019 could help to send Brent crude briefly back above US$100 a barrel next year
Oil Wavers as Saudis, Russians Affirm United Front Against GlutBloomberg
Crisis-Hit Venezuela Takes Over OPEC Rotating PresidencyOilPrice.com
Oil Holds Steady on US Output ForecastFox Business
Reuters –Chron.com –Nasdaq –City A.M.
all 119 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.