Oke Dump AD, Rejoins APC.

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November 2016 gubernatorial election in Ondo state, Chief Olusola Oke ,on Thursday returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Oke was received into the APC by the acting Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. The former National legal adviser of the […]

The post Oke Dump AD, Rejoins APC. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

