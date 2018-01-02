Okonjo Iweala’s Son weds in Abia State

Former Minister of Finance, Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala witnessed the wedding ceremony of his son. The wedding took place few days ago in Abia State.

Dr. Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and others were in attendance.

It was gathered that the traditional wedding was a quiet one with few friends and families.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

