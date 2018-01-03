Okpotu makes CHAN squad, Olatunbosun dropped – The Punch
Okpotu makes CHAN squad, Olatunbosun dropped
Team captain and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, attacking midfielder Rabiu Aliu and Lobi Stars powerful striker Anthony Okpotu are among the high-profile names that made coach Salisu Yusuf's 23-man list for the 5th African Nations Championship scheduled …
