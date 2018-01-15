Olabisi Onabanjo University 27th Convocation Ceremony Programme Of Events Scheduled.

The Olabisi Onobanjo University (OOU) wishes to inform the general public, parents and guidands and graduands of the institution that the managenent has published the programme of events for its 27th convocation ceremony for the 2016/2017 academic session. The 27th Convocation Ceremonies for the 2016/2017 Academic Session have been scheduled for Monday, 29th to Wednesday 31st January, 2018 at Otunba Gbenga Daniel …

The post Olabisi Onabanjo University 27th Convocation Ceremony Programme Of Events Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

