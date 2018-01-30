 Olamide loses mother on son’s birthday – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olamide loses mother on son’s birthday – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Olamide loses mother on son's birthday
Vanguard
Just few hours after he celebrated his son's birthday, YBNL Boss, Olamide has been bereaved as he lost his mother to the cold hands of death. Olamide. Recall that the “science student” crooner, had earlier penned a birthday message to his son, which
Rapper, Olamide Adedeji, loses motherTheCable
YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji, Orphaned as He Loses His MotherOlisa Blogazine

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.