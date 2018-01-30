 Olamide loses Mum 💔 | Nigeria Today
Olamide loses Mum 💔

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Music

Nigerian superstar Olamide lost his mother today. The details of her death are unclear at the moment but the rapper who lost his father a few years ago, shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption “🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 Orisa bi iya o si 💔💔💔💔💔” We sympathize with Olamide at this trying time and pray […]

The post Olamide loses Mum 💔 appeared first on BellaNaija.

