Olamide loses Mum 💔
Nigerian superstar Olamide lost his mother today. The details of her death are unclear at the moment but the rapper who lost his father a few years ago, shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption “🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 Orisa bi iya o si 💔💔💔💔💔” We sympathize with Olamide at this trying time and pray […]
