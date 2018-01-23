 Olamide speaks against drug abuse as critics bash ‘Science Student’ – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olamide speaks against drug abuse as critics bash ‘Science Student’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Olamide speaks against drug abuse as critics bash 'Science Student'
The Nation Newspaper
Despite the fact that some people have dissed his new and trending song, 'Science Student,' saying it promotes the use of hard drugs, hip hop act Olamide has called on all to support the fight against drug abuse. He took to his Instagram page to
Video: Olamide Breaks Down True Meaning Of ”Science Student”P.M. News
“It doesn't have anything to do with promoting drugs” – Olamide further clarifies #ScienceStudent Lyrics | WATCHBellaNaija

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.