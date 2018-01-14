Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard to Clinch First Title in 23 Years

Sunday Oliseh guided Fortuna Sittard to a comfortable 2-1 win over Ajax Jong in Friday’s Dutch second division encounter.

Djibril Dianessy’s first-half brace was enough to guide Fortuna to their seventh successive league win as Darren Sidoel’s 73rd-minute goal stood as consolation for the visitors.

The victory crowned Fortuna Sittard as winners of ‎the second period in the Eerste Divisie – their first silverware since 1995 after finishing as league leaders at the end of matchday 20.

The Fortuna Sittard Stadion outfit maintained a fine run of eight wins and one defeat between matchday 12 and 20 in the second period of the Jupiler League.

Our victory over Jong Ajax 2-1 today @FortunaSittard not only makes it a record 7 victories in a row,but secures us the 2nd Period title. Fortuna’s 1st title in 23 years.God is Great! https://t.co/L8BeZNt9SH — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) January 13, 2018

Sunday Oliseh’s side now sits at the summit of the Eerste Divisie log with 44 points from 20 games and they visit Dordrecht for their next league game on Friday, January 19.

