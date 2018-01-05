Oliseh: Salah Fully Deserved His CAF Player Of The Year Award

By Johnny Edward: Former Super Eagles manager, Sunday Oliseh, believes Mohamed Salah deserved to be crowned the 2017 African Footballer of the Year, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Salah who joined Liverpool from As Roma at the start of the season has scored 17 Premier League goals this term. He was also instrumental to Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Salah succeeded Riyad Mahrez who was the recipient of the top CAF award in 2016.

The 25 year old Salah beat his Liverpool team-mate and Senegal winger, Sadio Mane, to the coveted award. Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came third.

Salah, was also voted the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year in December.

“Fully well deserved to be crowned Africa’s best, I must say. Such a talented player,” Oliseh who came third in the 1998 edition of the Confederation of African Football Player of the Year award behind Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji and his ex-Nigeria teammate, Austine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha tweeted through his Twitter handle, @SundayOOliseh, after Salah was announced the winner during the awards ceremony in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, January 4 2018.

Salah joined Liverpool from Serie A side Roma last summer for £34m. He has been impressive, scoring 23 goals in 29 matches across all competitions. In his 60 official games in 2017 for Egypt, Roma and Liverpool, he scored 39 goals and provided 19 assists.

