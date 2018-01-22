 Olu Falae Reveals Why Fulani Herdsmen Burned His Farm | Nigeria Today
Olu Falae Reveals Why Fulani Herdsmen Burned His Farm

Olu Falae, previous Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Sunday disclosed why  Fulani herders burned his farmland at Imafon in Akure South Local government territory of Ondo state

The resigned top government worker said such thought of  setting his farm ablaze is finished by herders consistently with the goal that they can get nourishment for their cows.

He stated, “They farm was burned so that the following couple of days, new grass will jump up which their dairy cattle will later feast upon. This is the thing that the Fulani herders do each year. The oil palm estate was influenced and additionally a few sections of the yam and cassava manors”

“As I address you, the ranch is consuming. I needed to call the official of police, Gbenga Adeyanju who point by point the Akure Area Commander to run with my Personal Assistant and Farm Manager to the ranch.”

Falae additionally said Federal Government’s offered to build up cows settlements would not be permitted in the South west.

This isn’t about legislative issues yet the eventual fate of our kin. We will oppose any endeavor to present any cows province

