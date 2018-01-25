 Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings | Nigeria Today
Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament will be played on Thursday 25th January at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:10 AM Jack Singh Brar Thomas Aiken Ricardo Gouveia
7:20 AM Brandon Stone Joakim Lagergren Jamie Elson
7:30 AM Scott Hend Jeunghun Wang Darren Fichardt
7:40 AM Grégory Bourdy Ryan Fox Matthew Southgate
7:50 AM Joost Luiten Trevor Immelman Graeme Storm
8:00 AM David Drysdale Mikko Korhonen Jorge Campillo
8:10 AM Phachara Khongwatmai Mike Lorenzo-Vera Connor Syme
8:20 AM Austin Connelly Mikko Ilonen Maximilian Kieffer
8:30 AM Gavin Green Callum Shinkwin Anthony Wall
8:40 AM Richie Ramsay Jamie Donaldson Pablo Larrazábal
8:50 AM Richard Bland Grégory Havret Nacho Elvira
11:30 AM Jason Norris Haydn Porteous Renato Paratore
11:40 AM Robert Rock Carlos Pigem Lasse Jensen
11:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Robert Karlsson Alexander Levy
12:00 PM Ernie Els Thomas Bjørn Colin Montgomerie
12:10 PM Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Danny Willett
12:20 PM Sergio Garcia Henrik Stenson Rory Mcilroy
12:30 PM Thomas Pieters Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez
12:40 PM Fabrizio Zanotti Kiradech Aphibarnrat Chris Wood
12:50 PM Stephen Gallacher Thorbjørn Olesen Andrew Johnston
1:00 PM Sam Horsfield Sean Crocker Rayhan Thomas (AM)
1:10 PM Lee Slattery David Lipsky Eddie Pepperell
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
7:10 AM Andrew Dodt Benjamin Hebert Ahmed Marjan
7:20 AM Henric Sturehed Todd Clements (AM) Darren Clarke
7:30 AM Thongchai Jaidee James Morrison Wade Ormsby
7:40 AM Jordan Smith Paul Dunne Dylan Frittelli
7:50 AM Bernd Wiesberger Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher
8:00 AM Tyrrell Hatton Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick
8:10 AM Andy Sullivan Martin Kaymer Louis Oosthuizen
8:20 AM Byeong Hun An Hideto Tanihara Miguel Ángel Jiménez
8:30 AM Haotong Li Scott Jamieson Graeme Mcdowell
8:40 AM Søren Kjeldsen Ashun Wu Luke Joy
8:50 AM Alejandro Cañizares Nicolas Colsaerts Jason Scrivener
11:30 AM Daniel Brooks Paul Waring Daan Huizing
11:40 AM S.S.P. Chawrasia Shubhankar Sharma Romain Wattel
11:50 AM Dean Burmester Chris Paisley Marcus Fraser
12:00 PM George Coetzee Richard Sterne Zander Lombard
12:10 PM Thomas Detry Alexander Björk Marcel Siem
12:20 PM Brett Rumford Matteo Manassero Sam Brazel
12:30 PM Chris Hanson Nino Bertasio Matt Wallace
12:40 PM Alvaro Quiros Adrian Otaegui Andres Romero
12:50 PM Soomin Lee Edoardo Molinari Kristoffer Broberg Peter Hanson
1:00 PM Marc Warren Oliver Fisher David Horsey
1:10 PM Daniel Im Ashley Chesters Matthieu Pavon

