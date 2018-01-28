 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings | Nigeria Today
Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be hosted at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday 27th January. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 11:00 am local time.

The 71 players who made the cut, which was set at 24 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Phachara Khongwatmai is paired with Mikko Korhonen and Todd Clements (AM) in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:50 pm.

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 3 Tee Times

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
11:00 AM Andy Sullivan Martin Kaymer
11:10 AM Scott Hend Bernd Wiesberger
11:20 AM Edoardo Molinari Sergio Garcia Dean Burmester
11:30 AM Tyrrell Hatton Ashun Wu Anthony Wall
11:40 AM Andrew Dodt Dylan Frittelli Matthew Southgate
11:50 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Andrew Johnston David Lipsky
12:00 PM Alejandro Cañizares Matt Wallace Trevor Immelman
12:10 PM Jeunghun Wang Henrik Stenson Thomas Detry
12:20 PM Haydn Porteous Alexander Levy Chris Paisley
12:30 PM Thomas Aiken Miguel Ángel Jiménez David Horsey
12:40 PM Lasse Jensen Alexander Björk Branden Grace
12:50 PM Haotong Li Jamie Donaldson Rory Mcilroy
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
11:00 AM Chris Hanson Nicolas Colsaerts Andres Romero
11:10 AM Sam Brazel Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez
11:20 AM Brett Rumford Richard Sterne Ian Poulter
11:30 AM Grégory Havret Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma
11:40 AM Gavin Green Maximilian Kieffer Scott Jamieson
11:50 AM Mikko Ilonen Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher
12:00 PM Daniel Im Lee Slattery Ashley Chesters
12:10 PM Stephen Gallacher Matthieu Pavon Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:20 PM Adrian Otaegui Nino Bertasio Thomas Pieters
12:30 PM Lucas Bjerregaard Robert Karlsson Romain Wattel
12:40 PM Richie Ramsay Byeong Hun An Daan Huizing
12:50 PM Phachara Khongwatmai Mikko Korhonen Todd Clements (AM)

