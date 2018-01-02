OMG: Charly Boy Releases His Own New Year (2018) Prophecies – Is This Attainable? – Video

Is now a thing in Nigeria that once we are approaching a new year, Pastors and Prophets will start releasing prophetic utterances on how the year is going to be and people who may or may not die that year. We are used to that.

Though many atimes, these prophecies are merely speculations and almost always doesn’t come to past. Even those that predicted president Buhari’s death last year have hiding their faces in shame. Most Nigerian pastors only predict and call it prophecy.

Anyway, Activist, convener of #OurMumuDonDo and President of all frustrated Nigerians, Charly Boy has released his one prophecy on how 2018 will pan out. He shared this on his Instagram page and wrote;

My people 2018 don land. I would be a hypocrite to wish you all a happy new year but let me wish you less suffering, less stress, less frustration. What does 2018 hold for us let me consult my crystal ball ‘Intelligible noises’.





The suffering shall increase if we allow them to keep pushing our mumu button this year, APC, PDP, all shall be rejected by Nigerians wey sabi hallelujah.





I see Boko Haram laying down their arms and organising a peace concert.





I see Nigerian pastors they are planning to stop collecting tithes they are building schools for their poor congregation





I see Nigerian police stop collecting bribe and brutalising the poor, hooray to them.





Dead people will remain in the land of the dead they will no longer be made ministers.





Old people shall pass away for the young to grow.





This 2018 will be what we make of it, it we swim or sink no messiah is coming to rescue us, make we all agree say our mumu don reach final bus stop.

See Video below….