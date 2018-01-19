OMG: Oritsefemi Shares Throwback Picture And His Fan Can’t Stop Talking About It

Nigeria singer and Double Wahala crooner Oritsefemi just shared an adorable throwback photo of his humble beginnings and many fans couldn’t help but surprised and reacted to the photos.

Sharing throwback photos is a major trend on social media and happens once a week. Many celebrities including 9ice have recently shared such photos that either leave fans asking questions or many just grateful that their star has come a long way in life.

Chai, see my guy in those days, now I understand that if you wait for the best time to do something, you will never ever get anything done. …lol, I remember the time of baggy jeans…how time flies.

For Oritsefemi who was born and raised in Ajegunle, it’s been a long, wild ride to prosperity and his throwback photo proves it. The singer shared the photo with the caption:

“Hahahaa .. can someone please tell me the name of this amazing duo my people..”



