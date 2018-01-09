 Omisore is a tax defaulter, says Aregbesola – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Omisore is a tax defaulter, says Aregbesola – The Punch

Posted on Jan 9, 2018


The Punch

Omisore is a tax defaulter, says Aregbesola
The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf. Aregbesola, has accused a former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, of defaulting in tax payment from 2014 till date. According to a statement in Osogbo on Monday by Aregbesola's media aide, Mr
