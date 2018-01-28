 Omoku killings: Security forces kill another Don Wanny gang member | Nigeria Today
Omoku killings: Security forces kill another Don Wanny gang member

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

Oluchi Igwedibia, a suspected gang member who allegedly participated in the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1, has been shot dead by security forces. A security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspected killer was tracked and shot dead at Sabo Iykpe community, Etsako West in Edo.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

