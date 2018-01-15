Omoku Massacre: Killers Of Rivers People Won’t Go Free – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that all those involved in the New Year Day massacre of over 22 people at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, will face the wrath of the law. Amaechi, who is also the immediate past Governor of the state, made this […]

The post Omoku Massacre: Killers Of Rivers People Won’t Go Free – Amaechi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

