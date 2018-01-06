Onaiyekan wants every citizen involved in politics

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John-Cardinal Onaiyekan has charged all Nigerians to be involved in politics in order to fast track the development of the nation. Onaiyekan made the call while as marking his 35th anniversary as a bishop and the ordination of nine bishops, held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria, Pro-Cathedral Catholic Church, […]

The post Onaiyekan wants every citizen involved in politics appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

