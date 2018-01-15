 One Dead, Two Injured As Rival Muslim Sects Clash In Niger | Nigeria Today
One Dead, Two Injured As Rival Muslim Sects Clash In Niger

A clash between two rival Islamic sects in Munya LGA, Niger State has left one dead and two other persons wounded. One of those injured in the Monday clash was a policeman who was hospitalised after receiving machete cuts. Trouble reportedly broke out between the Darikah and Izala Islamic sects at the weekend over the […]

